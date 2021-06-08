Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-31.19 billion.

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,321. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

