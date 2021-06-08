Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-31.19 billion.

Mazda Motor stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 43,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,321. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. Mazda Motor has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

