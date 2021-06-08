McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,904 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of McKesson worth $35,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $177,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 95.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,826. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $195.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.