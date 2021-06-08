Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,410 shares of company stock worth $26,313,942. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

