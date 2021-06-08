Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.33.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.78. 243,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.51. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $164.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.