Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $40,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

