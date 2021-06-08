MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,489.00

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $16,489.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00251066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00227586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.24 or 0.01159011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,979.51 or 1.00109726 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

