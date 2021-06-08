MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

TSE MEG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 798,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,814. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$8.97.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

