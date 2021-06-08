megaBONK (MBONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,587.22

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0982 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. megaBONK has a market cap of $294,587.22 and $13,329.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00071412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.49 or 0.00961132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.64 or 0.09698349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050682 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.