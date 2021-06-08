Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Meggitt from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Meggitt alerts:

MGGT opened at GBX 512.40 ($6.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of -12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. Meggitt has a 52 week low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 483.26.

In other news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.