Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,050.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $3,050.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00505083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.99 or 0.01401377 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.