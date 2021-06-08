MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,290 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 4.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $94,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $14.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,310.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,467.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,219.22 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $840.43 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,787.84.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

