Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 173,050 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $68,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $72.86. 2,536,823 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82.

