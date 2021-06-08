Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 2,385,069 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.68% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $175,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 26,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,801. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.