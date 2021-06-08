Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,582,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 139,446 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $18,924,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $11,232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.83. 1,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,030. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $136.18 and a twelve month high of $197.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

