Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $88,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $257.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,866. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.44 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

