Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $166,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $423.55. 241,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,173. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

