Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $27.05 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,679,005,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $135.44. 180,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,616,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.