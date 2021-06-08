Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $28.09 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $28,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $335.89. 1,221,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,454,258. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.