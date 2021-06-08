Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $30.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $30,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,467. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.92 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.