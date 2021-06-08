Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $49.37 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $282,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $239,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $289,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $2,439,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after buying an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,190,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

