Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $54.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $54,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $53.12. 181,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350,864. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $53.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.23.

