Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $61.97 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 146.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.68% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $61,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

