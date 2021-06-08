Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $62.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.69% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 294,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 39,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,096. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.08.

