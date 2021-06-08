Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $77.26 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2,344.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,925 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.85% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $77,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,448. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.12. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

