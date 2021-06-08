Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $94.81 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $94,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 262.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after acquiring an additional 37,331 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

