Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $30,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.46. 5,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,698. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

