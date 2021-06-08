Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,377 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 28,551 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. 261,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $228.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

