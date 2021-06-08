Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,899,156 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 23,254.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899,156 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $72,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,475,000 after buying an additional 3,513,480 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,450,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after buying an additional 1,679,089 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.41. 332,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

