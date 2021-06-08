Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,028 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,398.58. 33,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,287.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

