Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,169 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.47% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $41,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,222 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,479,000 after purchasing an additional 253,615 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. 26,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

