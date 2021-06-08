Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,262 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $185,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $2,836,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 156.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 144,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 129,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $72.38. The stock had a trading volume of 210,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

