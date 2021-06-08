Meridian Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $106,375.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $581,611.43 and approximately $106,375.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0531 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00126428 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002184 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00871587 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.