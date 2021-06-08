Meta (MTA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00069897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00953206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.33 or 0.09451592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

