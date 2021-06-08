Metadium Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Metadium has a market capitalization of $122.69 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00026562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.37 or 0.00993025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.18 or 0.09642713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (META) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

