Metal Price Hits $2.47 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Metal has a market cap of $162.05 million and approximately $70.11 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00007507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00123659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.01000968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.67 or 0.09648465 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

