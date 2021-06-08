Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Trading Down 6.3%

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.31 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). 961,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 794,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 31.35 and a current ratio of 31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.00.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

