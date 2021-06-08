Mettalex Trading 11.3% Higher This Week (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Mettalex has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can currently be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00015206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00244172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00221007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01245757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,033.50 or 1.00300963 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com

Buying and Selling Mettalex

