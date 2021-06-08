M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

