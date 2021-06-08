MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of MGE Energy worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. David Loasby acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $222,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MGEE stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

