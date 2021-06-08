MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.23.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
MGP opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.61%.
In other MGM Growth Properties news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
