Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 100,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,098,410. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.