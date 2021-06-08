Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 100,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $2,848,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,005,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,098,410. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

