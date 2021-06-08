Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.82. 44,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,666. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $112.91 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

