Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $4.19 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.41. The stock had a trading volume of 328,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,342. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

