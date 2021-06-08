Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $7.14 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

