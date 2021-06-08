Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,599 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 332.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,931 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $82,000,000 after acquiring an additional 575,720 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.58. 101,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,588,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

