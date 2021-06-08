Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

