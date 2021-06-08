Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,169 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 179,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,584,000 after buying an additional 80,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 84.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 185,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

CAT traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.47. The stock had a trading volume of 57,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

