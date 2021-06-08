Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 15,767 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,767 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 211,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,639,000.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $77.09. 349,767 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99.

