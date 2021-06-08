Midwest Holding Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 15th

Midwest’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Midwest had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $70.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MDWT opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Midwest has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth $144,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

