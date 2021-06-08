Midwest Holding Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 15th

Midwest’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 15th. Midwest had issued 1,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $70.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
MDWT opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Midwest has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.53 million and a PE ratio of -8.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter worth $144,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Midwest Company Profile
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.
