Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Up 2.1%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 538.58 ($7.04) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92). 8,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 71,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 519 ($6.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Midwich Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £469.61 million and a P/E ratio of -123.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

In other Midwich Group news, insider Stephen Fenby sold 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £806,850 ($1,054,154.69).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

